Hasbro has officially dropped pre-orders for the Transformers x Back to the Future Crossover Gigawatt.* He’s popping up at retailers slowly, check the links below.* We’ll update as things progress. Hasbro Pulse
| Amazon
| Walmart
Transformers robots have always been: More Than Meets the Eye, but now, through the Transformers Collaborative, fans can experience these larger than life characters as they team-up, mash-up, and meet up with other characters, teams, and people who share this same special quality. Great Scott! Worlds collide in this Transformers-Back to the Future mash-up pack! The iconic time machine from the » Continue Reading.
