Old Today, 01:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,489
Transformers x Back to the Future Gigawatt Pre-Orders Live


Hasbro has officially dropped pre-orders for the Transformers x Back to the Future Crossover Gigawatt.* He’s popping up at retailers slowly, check the links below.* We’ll update as things progress. Hasbro Pulse &#124; Amazon &#124; Walmart Transformers robots have always been: More Than Meets the Eye, but now, through the Transformers Collaborative, fans can experience these larger than life characters as they team-up, mash-up, and meet up with other characters, teams, and people who share this same special quality. Great Scott! Worlds collide in this Transformers-Back to the Future mash-up pack! The iconic time machine from the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers x Back to the Future Gigawatt Pre-Orders Live appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:57 PM   #2
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Animated
Whisky Tango Foxtrot's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,560
Re: Transformers x Back to the Future Gigawatt Pre-Orders Live
It's not on ebgames.ca or amazon.ca.
Whisky Tango Foxtrot is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:01 PM   #3
delrue
Generation 1
delrue's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 60
Re: Transformers x Back to the Future Gigawatt Pre-Orders Live
https://www.amazon.ca/gp/product/B08...?ie=UTF8&psc=1
delrue is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:18 PM   #4
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Animated
Whisky Tango Foxtrot's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,560
Re: Transformers x Back to the Future Gigawatt Pre-Orders Live
It didn't turn up in a search for "gigawatt transformer". Looks like your listing is a placeholder. Hopefully it'll be updated into something that can actually be ordered.
Whisky Tango Foxtrot is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:25 PM   #5
Soundwaves
Beast Machine
Soundwaves's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Vancity
Posts: 452
Re: Transformers x Back to the Future Gigawatt Pre-Orders Live
out of stock on pulse.
Soundwaves is online now   Reply With Quote
