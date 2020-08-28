Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Reply
 
Today, 01:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Netflix War For Cybertron Siege Leader Nemesis Prime In-Hand Images ? New Accesory Co


Thanks to 2005 Board member*Skycutter*and*Tony Au Yeung from the Hobbymizer Hong Kong FB group*we can share our first in-hand images of the new*Netflix War For Cybertron Siege Leader Nemesis Prime for your viewing pleasure. This figure is*black Nemesis Prime repaint of Siege Optimus, along with the Earthrise trailer and a set of weapons that were originally included with Power Of The Primes Nemesis Prime and a red Battle Master Slitherfang redeco. We can spot Micron/Minicon Giza in the box which wasn’t announced to be included in our first reveal of this figure. We also have a comparison shot &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Netflix War For Cybertron Siege Leader Nemesis Prime In-Hand Images – New Accesory Confirmed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Today, 01:24 PM   #2
Grimlocked
Re: Netflix War For Cybertron Siege Leader Nemesis Prime In-Hand Images ? New Accesor
It looks amazing, but do we even know if it will hit store shelves here in Canada?
Today, 02:05 PM   #3
SHCKWAVE
Re: Netflix War For Cybertron Siege Leader Nemesis Prime In-Hand Images ? New Accesor
Quote:
Originally Posted by Grimlocked
It looks amazing, but do we even know if it will hit store shelves here in Canada?
I don't think it's supposed to hit shelves. Could be wrong but believe it's a online retail store exclusive? Ages3andup had it for pre-order but sold out.
Today, 02:15 PM   #4
omegacanuck
Re: Netflix War For Cybertron Siege Leader Nemesis Prime In-Hand Images ? New Accesor
TFTOYS.CA still has it up for pre-order

https://www.tftoys.ca/products/hasbr...-nemesis-prime
Today, 02:18 PM   #5
Grimlocked
Re: Netflix War For Cybertron Siege Leader Nemesis Prime In-Hand Images ? New Accesor
Quote:
Originally Posted by omegacanuck
TFTOYS.CA still has it up for pre-order

https://www.tftoys.ca/products/hasbr...-nemesis-prime
Okay, thanks! Wished we could see it hit shelves or something = /.
Today, 02:27 PM   #6
Malechai
Re: Netflix War For Cybertron Siege Leader Nemesis Prime In-Hand Images ? New Accesor
oh interesting. hes based on the siege prime rather than earthrise. good to know
