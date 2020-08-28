Netflix War For Cybertron Siege Leader Nemesis Prime In-Hand Images ? New Accesory Co
Thanks to 2005 Board member*Skycutter*and*Tony Au Yeung from the Hobbymizer Hong Kong FB group*we can share our first in-hand images of the new*Netflix War For Cybertron Siege Leader Nemesis Prime for your viewing pleasure. This figure is*black Nemesis Prime repaint of Siege Optimus, along with the Earthrise trailer and a set of weapons that were originally included with Power Of The Primes Nemesis Prime and a red Battle Master Slitherfang redeco. We can spot Micron/Minicon Giza in the box which wasn’t announced to be included in our first reveal of this figure. We also have a comparison shot » Continue Reading.
