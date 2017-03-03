Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:21 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Optimus Prime #5 Incentive Cover and Lost Light #4 Incentive Cover


Previews World*continues sharing more covers for the next IDW Transformers comics. 2005 boards user Kafuka Fuura shared in our forums*Optimus Prime #5 Incentive and Subscription Cover, and Lost Light #4 Incentive Cover. *Optimus Prime #5 (W) John Barber (A) Kei Zama (CA) E. J. Su NEW CYBERTRON! It’s battleground: Earth once more, as the uneasy peace between Optimus’ forces, the Junkions, and G.I. Joe collapses amidst betrayals and subterfuge. Will Optimus Prime and Pyra Magna be able to put aside their differences-or is war really the only way forward? In Shops: Mar 29, 2017 *Lost Light #4 (W) James &#187; Continue Reading.

