Fellow 2005 boards user: The Kup let us know that the Incentive Cover of Transformers: Till All Are One #8 has surfaced on Previous World
. An impressice art showing Starscream and Windblade in both mode. Transformers: Till All Are One #8 (W) Mairghread Scott (A) Sara Pitre-Durocher (CA) Nelson Daniel This is it: the final stand for Cybertron! Will Starscream and Windblade’s gamble finally pay off or will all of Iacon be destroyed by the zombie titans? In Shops: March 29, 2017 Check out the full image after the jump and don’t forget to click on the bar to share your » Continue Reading.
