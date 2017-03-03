Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,122
Transformers: Till All Are One #8 Retailer Incentive Cover


Fellow 2005 boards user: The Kup let us know that the Incentive Cover of Transformers: Till All Are One #8 has surfaced on Previous World. An impressive art showing Starscream and Windblade in both mode. Transformers: Till All Are One #8 (W) Mairghread Scott (A) Sara Pitre-Durocher (CA) Nelson Daniel This is it: the final stand for Cybertron! Will Starscream and Windblade's gamble finally pay off or will all of Iacon be destroyed by the zombie titans? In Shops: March 29, 2017

The post Transformers: Till All Are One #8 Retailer Incentive Cover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
