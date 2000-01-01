Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:46 PM
Danedner
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Orleans
Posts: 2
Titans Return Cards and Instructions
Hi,
Would anyone know a good source where I could find loose cards and instructions for Titans Return line?
I did check here but didnt find anything.
eBay have some but crazy expensive with shipping and all.
Cheers!
Danedner
Animated
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,869
Re: Titans Return Cards and Instructions
Depends what you want. I have lots of cards.
The7thParallel
