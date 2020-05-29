|
Transformers vs. World War Z ? VOTE!
Paramount is hosting a set of Twitter polls to see which classic movie they should re-release into theaters.* Right now, Transformers 2007 is going heads up with World War Z.* Represent the brand and show these zombie lovers what’s up!  
The post Transformers vs. World War Z – VOTE!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca