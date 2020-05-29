Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,731

Transformers vs. World War Z ? VOTE!



Paramount is hosting a set of Twitter polls to see which classic movie they should re-release into theaters.* Right now, Transformers 2007 is going heads up with World War Z.* Represent the brand and show these zombie lovers what’s up!



