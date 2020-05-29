|
ThreeZero Bumblebee Movie Premium Scale Bumblebee Gallery and Review
ThreeZero
is back with another Premium Scale release! This go round is for Bumblebee from the Bumblebee Movie in all his Volkswagen Beetle glory. Their smaller scale DLX figure was a hit last year, striking the perfect balance of movie accuracy and price. The Premium Scale continues in their original larger format series. He stands 14 inches tall, features light up eyes, headlights and gun, has multiple accessories, alternate heads and more. Paint and detailing are top notch, it looks like weathered metal even at the closest distances. ThreeZero was kind enough to send through an early » Continue Reading.
The post ThreeZero Bumblebee Movie Premium Scale Bumblebee Gallery and Review
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca