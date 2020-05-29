Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,731

Transformers Trading Card Game Titan Masters Attack Details



Hasbro sent through new details and pics for the latest Transformers Trading Card Game release – TITAN MASTERS ATTACK!* Read on to check out all the details and pics! Today, MAGIC: THE GATHERING and TRANSFORMERS released the highly anticipated booster set  TITAN MASTERS ATTACK  for the popular TRANSFORMERS Trading Card Game (TCG). The new booster set contains 46 Character cards (43 of these characters never-before-seen in Transformers TCG), 94 non-Character cards, and 3 Titan-pack Character cards (one Titan pack in each sealed display). Key product features include: · Titan Master Characters: These character cards have two parts 



The post







More... Hasbro sent through new details and pics for the latest Transformers Trading Card Game release – TITAN MASTERS ATTACK!* Read on to check out all the details and pics! Today, MAGIC: THE GATHERING and TRANSFORMERS released the highly anticipated booster set  TITAN MASTERS ATTACK  for the popular TRANSFORMERS Trading Card Game (TCG). The new booster set contains 46 Character cards (43 of these characters never-before-seen in Transformers TCG), 94 non-Character cards, and 3 Titan-pack Character cards (one Titan pack in each sealed display). Key product features include: · Titan Master Characters: These character cards have two parts  » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Trading Card Game Titan Masters Attack Details appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca