Today, 01:01 AM #1 79transam Generation 2 Join Date: Jul 2014 Location: BC Posts: 170 Is scale really important in your collection? For me, scale is really important for bot modes. For the bulk of my feature collection anyway. I collect all kinds of stuff, but my primary Transformers lineup is MP scaled.



I don't have a preference for who makes my characters though. I have a Generations Sandstorm, CW Devastator, MP Prowl all together and I comprimised a wee bit on scale with Windblade in there. I also know Devastator is a bit small to scale with MP but I overlook that since he's really big.



Anything that's not close to MP scale is still cool but I don't like to display them together. Maybe it's OCD.



What's it like for you? Today, 01:11 AM #2 Xtreme987 Canadian Slag Join Date: Nov 2013 Location: Tilbury, Ontario Posts: 3,443 Re: Is scale really important in your collection? Scale is no factor in my collection.

