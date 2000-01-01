|
Is scale really important in your collection?
For me, scale is really important for bot modes. For the bulk of my feature collection anyway. I collect all kinds of stuff, but my primary Transformers lineup is MP scaled.
I don't have a preference for who makes my characters though. I have a Generations Sandstorm, CW Devastator, MP Prowl all together and I comprimised a wee bit on scale with Windblade in there. I also know Devastator is a bit small to scale with MP but I overlook that since he's really big.
Anything that's not close to MP scale is still cool but I don't like to display them together. Maybe it's OCD.
What's it like for you?