Old Today, 01:01 AM   #1
79transam
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: BC
Posts: 170
Is scale really important in your collection?
For me, scale is really important for bot modes. For the bulk of my feature collection anyway. I collect all kinds of stuff, but my primary Transformers lineup is MP scaled.

I don't have a preference for who makes my characters though. I have a Generations Sandstorm, CW Devastator, MP Prowl all together and I comprimised a wee bit on scale with Windblade in there. I also know Devastator is a bit small to scale with MP but I overlook that since he's really big.

Anything that's not close to MP scale is still cool but I don't like to display them together. Maybe it's OCD.

What's it like for you?
Old Today, 01:11 AM   #2
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,443
Re: Is scale really important in your collection?
Scale is no factor in my collection.
