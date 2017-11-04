Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Robots In Disguise Series Finale Airing Today In United Kingdom
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,131
Transformers: Robots In Disguise Series Finale Airing Today In United Kingdom


It all started with a tiny statement: “*Finn Arnesen, who runs international distribution for us, is introducing our new Transformers series, which is a lot of fun because it really harkens back to the old Transformers: Generation 1 days. Its a lighter, brighter more comedic show. Its still full of all the wonderful characters that our fans love, but its really a complete reimagination of our Transformers series, which we will be rolling out next year. That’s how*Transformers: Robots In Disguise came into our lives. With three years of Transformers entertainment and becoming the third longest running Transformers cartoon &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Robots In Disguise Series Finale Airing Today In United Kingdom appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Inferno MIB
Transformers
transformers clone 2 pack titan return cloudbreacker and wingspan M.I.B.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:14 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.