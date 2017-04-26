Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,433

Meizu E2 Transformers The Last Knight Edition Cellphone



Meizu, a (primarily) Chinese market smartphone maker, has unveiled their newest smartphone today at a live event, the E2.* While this is not news for TFW2005 on it’s own, there will be a special Transformers The Last Knight edition of the phone featuring special packaging and branding on the back.* No word yet when, where or how much, though they did mention it would drop near the end of May.* We’ve got some images from the event, read on to check them out!



