Worst - Okay, so as we dawn on 2017, first, happy new Year to all! Secondly, I thought it was a fitting time to look at my lists of the top ten best and worst figures from the past year. naturally, these are ones in my personal collection and the lists are sure open to interpretation. If I was looking at the totality of everything that was released, the lists would be vastly different. Nevertheless, for me, here's the ones I liked and disliked the most. See how many you agree with. I'd love to hear your picks too!Best - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zgqfw5-JhZs Worst - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mvAKTY7u51s