|
Takara Tomy Encore God Fire Convoy Packaging Images
Thanks to our sponsor Robotkingdom
*for sharing our first images of the*Takara Tomy Encore God Fire Convoy Packaging via their Facebook account
. Takara brings us a great reissue of Car Robot God Fire Convoy, better known as Omega Prime from the original RID cartoon and toyline from 2001. This reissue brings us a new cartoon accurate deco, and replaces most of the chrome of the original release with metallic paint, new sound and voice clip (recorded by the original Japanese voice actors). More remarkable is the inclusion of the enormous Super God Sword which was originally available with the » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Encore God Fire Convoy Packaging Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.