Takara Tomy Encore God Fire Convoy Packaging Images

Takara brings us a great reissue of Car Robot God Fire Convoy, better known as Omega Prime from the original RID cartoon and toyline from 2001. This reissue brings us a new cartoon accurate deco, and replaces most of the chrome of the original release with metallic paint, new sound and voice clip (recorded by the original Japanese voice actors). More remarkable is the inclusion of the enormous Super God Sword which was originally available with the