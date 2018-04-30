Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,541
Rumor: John Barber No Longer IDW Publishing Editor in Chief, Executive Editorial Dire


Following last week’s news of IDW possibly losing the comics licenses for the Transformers and GI Joe properties, Bleeding Cool: Understands that John Barber, whose history with Transformers comics is a deep one covered extensively on these very pages, is no longer Editior in Chief at IDW Publishing No official response yet from IDW or Barber, while his social media feeds still list the Editor in Chief job Furthermore, IDW recently posted a job opening for the position of Executive Editorial Director: This position will be responsible for developing licensed products for IDW Publishing, including &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Rumor: John Barber No Longer IDW Publishing Editor in Chief, Executive Editorial Director Job Posted appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



