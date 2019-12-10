|
Prexio G1 Transformers Figurines Found at Dollar Tree
2005 Boards member*Dilbertron*is giving us the heads up of his sighting of some new*Prexio G1 Transformers Figurines Found at Dollar Tree. These are six small and cool figurines of G1 Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee, Soundwave, Starscream and Grimlock (Dino mode) and come in small bags with the character art. They we re found at Dollar Tree in Beech Grove, Indiana. Curiously, this is not the first time we have seen these figurines. They were first seen, in Evergreen blind bags art, as Coney Park game centers exclusives in Peru
. They were also announced to be released in the US » Continue Reading.
The post Prexio G1 Transformers Figurines Found at Dollar Tree
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.