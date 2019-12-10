Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:31 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Prexio G1 Transformers Figurines Found at Dollar Tree


2005 Boards member*Dilbertron*is giving us the heads up of his sighting of some new*Prexio G1 Transformers Figurines Found at Dollar Tree. These are six small and cool figurines of G1 Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee, Soundwave, Starscream and Grimlock (Dino mode) and come in small bags with the character art. They we re found at Dollar Tree in Beech Grove, Indiana. Curiously, this is not the first time we have seen these figurines. They were first seen, in Evergreen blind bags art, as Coney Park game centers exclusives in Peru. They were also announced to be released in the US &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Prexio G1 Transformers Figurines Found at Dollar Tree appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



