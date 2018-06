IDW Transformers: Lost Light #18 ITunes Preview

And ITunes is providing us a new preview. It's time for some action in the IDW Lost Light #18 Preview . On this 3-page preview, we see that things have started to go weird on the supposed "afterspark". Rodimus, Drift, Ratchet and Ultra Magnus will have a hard time as usual. Transformers: Lost Light #18 James Roberts (Author) • Jack Lawrence (Artist, Cover Artist) • Alex Milne (Cover Artist) LIGHTS OUT! The "Everlasting Voices" trilogy concludes with an explosion of hope, a grave betrayal… and more answers than you can handle! Events of the last six years build to a