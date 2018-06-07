|
IDW Transformers: Lost Light #18 ITunes Preview
And ITunes is providing us a new preview. Its time for some action in the IDW Lost Light #18 Preview
. On this 3-page preview, we see that things have started to go weird on the supposed “afterspark”. Rodimus, Drift, Ratchet and Ultra Magnus will have a hard time as usual. Transformers: Lost Light #18 James Roberts (Author) Jack Lawrence (Artist, Cover Artist) Alex Milne (Cover Artist) LIGHTS OUT! The Everlasting Voices trilogy concludes with an explosion of hope, a grave betrayal
and more answers than you can handle! Events of the last six years build to a » Continue Reading.
