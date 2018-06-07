|
IDW Publishing puts up updated Transformers reading guide
Our friends at IDW Publishing have shared with us a required reading guide of their Transformers comics to date, in order to get fans ready for the upcoming Unicron*miniseries, which starts in July.*Unicron*promises to bring the current IDW Transformers continuity to an end, so this guide serves as a handy tool for those who want to hop on at the very beginning or maybe even a specific point before it all comes crashing down. Check it out after the jump!
