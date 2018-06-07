Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,416

IDW Publishing puts up updated Transformers reading guide



Our friends at IDW Publishing have shared with us a required reading guide of their Transformers comics to date, in order to get fans ready for the upcoming Unicron*miniseries, which starts in July.*Unicron*promises to bring the current IDW Transformers continuity to an end, so this guide serves as a handy tool for those who want to hop on at the very beginning or maybe even a specific point before it all comes crashing down. Check it out after the jump!



The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.