Hasbro Highlight Their Plans For 2019



Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner spoke to Yahoo! Finance regarding their plans for 2019. First of all, the company will be moving some of its production out of China and they are very excited for the 2018 Holiday Season despite the absence Toys ‘R’ Us, of one of their biggest retailers in the past. Speaking of the Christmas Season, Hasbro is looking forward to their latest movie, Transformers: Bumblebee and its home release next year. Additionally, Hasbro is planning to deliver new movies based on popular Hasbro properties thanks to their partnership with Paramount Pictures. These properties are listed as G.I.



Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner spoke to Yahoo! Finance regarding their plans for 2019. First of all, the company will be moving some of its production out of China and they are very excited for the 2018 Holiday Season despite the absence Toys 'R' Us, of one of their biggest retailers in the past. Speaking of the Christmas Season, Hasbro is looking forward to their latest movie, Transformers: Bumblebee and its home release next year. Additionally, Hasbro is planning to deliver new movies based on popular Hasbro properties thanks to their partnership with Paramount Pictures. These properties are listed as G.I.





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.