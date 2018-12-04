Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Hasbro Highlight Their Plans For 2019
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,616
Hasbro Highlight Their Plans For 2019


Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner spoke to Yahoo! Finance regarding their plans for 2019. First of all, the company will be moving some of its production out of China and they are very excited for the 2018 Holiday Season despite the absence Toys ‘R’ Us, of one of their biggest retailers in the past. Speaking of the Christmas Season, Hasbro is looking forward to their latest movie, Transformers: Bumblebee and its home release next year. Additionally, Hasbro is planning to deliver new movies based on popular Hasbro properties thanks to their partnership with Paramount Pictures. These properties are listed as G.I. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Highlight Their Plans For 2019 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:30 PM   #2
Sun Swipe Prime
Canadian Slag
Sun Swipe Prime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 3,520
Re: Hasbro Highlight Their Plans For 2019
Man, that's one BIIIIIIIIGGG picture of the CEO. I have to scroll across twice just to get from one side to the other. Hahahha.. Maybe not the best idea to use a picture that's 3000 x4500.
__________________
SIDESWIPE: *grumbles* ... the greatest fighting machine in the universe and they make me a janitor!
Sun Swipe Prime is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Power Of The Primes Evolution RODIMUS PRIME Age 8+
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes OPTIMUS PRIME Age 8+ Made by Hasbro
Transformers
HUGE MISB Hasbro Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Devastator
Transformers
Lot of Three G1 Transformers Optimus Prime, Wheeljack and Bumblebee
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers G1 Gnaw Complete
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Optimus Prime (20th Anniversary) 12" Die-cast
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:39 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.