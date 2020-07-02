|
Comic-Con@Home 2020: Thursday Transformers Panel, The Science of Back to the Future
Comic-Con@Home
*begins in just two weeks and by annual tradition, we have your first look at the daily program schedule. Thursdays schedule includes the following Transformers-related panel: The Science of Back to the Future
Thursday, July 23 3:00pm – 4:00pm YouTube: https://youtu.be/KnxgpI6fDVI
Flux Capacitor, hoverboards, flying cars, and time travel. The Back to the Future stories have introduced us to a lot of interesting and futuristic ideas. Join the Fleet Science Center and IDW for a closer look at the Back to the Future comic series and for an exciting reveal of » Continue Reading.
