Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Comic-Con@Home 2020: Thursday Transformers Panel, The Science of Back to the Future
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,937
Comic-Con@Home 2020: Thursday Transformers Panel, The Science of Back to the Future


Comic-Con@Home*begins in just two weeks and by annual tradition, we have your first look at the daily program schedule. Thursdays schedule includes the following Transformers-related panel: The Science of Back to the Future Thursday, July 23  3:00pm – 4:00pm YouTube: https://youtu.be/KnxgpI6fDVI Flux Capacitor, hoverboards, flying cars, and time travel. The Back to the Future stories have introduced us to a lot of interesting and futuristic ideas. Join the Fleet Science Center and IDW for a closer look at the Back to the Future comic series and for an exciting reveal of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Comic-Con@Home 2020: Thursday Transformers Panel, The Science of Back to the Future appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Takara Transformers G1 Hound TFC Takara Book Collection #14 Action Figure
Transformers
[NIB] Takara Transformers Collection | 9 Starscream G1 Reissue
Transformers
Takara Transformers Collection 12 Autobot Minibot Team G1 Reissue Sealed In Box
Transformers
GENUINE JAPAN Takara Masterpiece Transformers MP-28 Hot Rod Hot Rodimus MINT!
Transformers
Original G1 Transformers 1980's Grimlock and AstroTrain Loose good condition
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:19 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.