Thanks to 2005 Boards member*ApocalypseThruster*for giving us the heads up of the first US sightings of the*Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Cyberverse 1-Step Changers* These figures are re-releases of Cyberverse 1-Step Changers Bumblebee, Wheeljack and Shockwave in the Buzzworthy Bumblebee packaging. They were spotted at*Eastlake Target in California. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Cyberverse 1-Step Changers Found At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...