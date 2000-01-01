Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Items For Sale or Trade
RUNABOUT + RUNAMUCK $100 SHIPPED
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 09:45 PM
#
1
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 3,088
RUNABOUT + RUNAMUCK $100 SHIPPED
Not loving that I'm getting rid of the bonehead bros, but bills and blah blah blah.
Loose/like new. With boxes and paperwork. $100 shipped anywhere in Canada. EMT or PayPal (add 4%).
First with "cash in hand"
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050
"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot
View Public Profile
Send a private message to RNSrobot
Visit RNSrobot's homepage!
Find More Posts by RNSrobot
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Earthrise Doubledealer LOOSE COMPLETE
Transformers Universe Sideswipe figure by Hasbro
Transformers Henkei! Alert (Red Alert) import Figure by Takara Tomy
Transformers Generations Wheeljack
Transformers Generations: Reveal the Shield Special Ops Jazz
Transformers Universe Prowl figure
ORIGINAL VINTAGE TRANSFORMERS G1 KUP 1986 HASBRO JAPAN TAKARA AUTOBOT
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
10:02 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.