New Hallmark G1 Megatron Christmas Ornament Found At US Retail
And we all know that Christmas is coming, and it’s time to think of some Transformers decorations for your Christmas tree. 2005 Boards member Mako Crab*is giving is the heads up that a*New Hallmark G1 Megatron Christmas Ornament has been found at US Retail. This G1 Megatron ornament is designed after his cartoon incarnation, different from the old G1 Megatron toy ornament
we had seen some years ago. This nice Christmas tree ornament was found at*Fred Meyer together with the G1 Bumblebee toy ornament
announced before. Additionally, 2005 Boards member*engledogg*found at Walmart repacks of the <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/hallmark-transformers-ornaments-at-walmart.1184305/">Bumblebee movie » Continue Reading.
