Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New Hallmark G1 Megatron Christmas Ornament Found At US Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,784
New Hallmark G1 Megatron Christmas Ornament Found At US Retail


And we all know that Christmas is coming, and it’s time to think of some Transformers decorations for your Christmas tree. 2005 Boards member Mako Crab*is giving is the heads up that a*New Hallmark G1 Megatron Christmas Ornament has been found at US Retail. This G1 Megatron ornament is designed after his cartoon incarnation, different from the old G1 Megatron toy ornament we had seen some years ago. This nice Christmas tree ornament was found at*Fred Meyer together with the G1 Bumblebee toy ornament announced before. Additionally, 2005 Boards member*engledogg*found at Walmart repacks of the <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/hallmark-transformers-ornaments-at-walmart.1184305/">Bumblebee movie &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Hallmark G1 Megatron Christmas Ornament Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers METROPLEX Autobot Battle Station HASBRO TAKARA 1985-86 Used G1
Transformers
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers Metroplex White Near Mint 1985
Transformers
Transformers Takara G1 eHobby Sunstorm Orange Seeker MISB SEALED
Transformers
Transformers Takara G1 D-62-S Galvatron Anime Color Purple MIB Boxed MINT
Transformers
LOT G1 Action Masters Prime Shockwave Rad Kickoff Inferno Mainfr
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers TRU Exclusive Masterpiece Soundwave MP-02 Authentic
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:13 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.