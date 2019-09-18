|
Official War For Cybertron: Siege Astrotrain, Impactor, Crosshairs & Barricade Transf
Via In Demand Toys
*we can share for you new four official*Siege Astrotrain, Impactor, Crosshairs & Barricade Transformation Videos for your viewing pleasure. We have very clean videos showing the transformation sequence of each character as well as gimmicks and weapons storage. Siege collectors will sure enjoy these videos. Check the videos after the jump and then click on the bar to share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! Transformers Siege Astrotrain Closer Look!
Here is a closer look at Transformers Siege Leader Astrotrain, he is still available to pre-order here:-https://www.indemandtoys.co.uk/product/pre-order-transformers-siege-leader-astrotrain/ Posted by In Demand Toys
