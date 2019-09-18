|
Hasbro Comments On Transformers Franchise At The 28th Annual Goldman Sachs*Communacop
Hasbro attended the 28th annual Goldman Sachs*Communacopia Conference earlier this morning and TFW2005 staff attended live to hear new*Transformers tidbits straight from CEO Brian Goldner‘s mouth. Question: Can you talk about how*your experience with Transformers may have informed your desire to participate more in live TV and content production? Mr. Goldner: “Yes. When you talk about Transformers obviously the economics there is in the film business. But overall, if you just look at the concept of being able to get the franchise economics for your stakeholders and also being able to calendarize increasingly to lineup with your global retailers; who » Continue Reading.
The post Hasbro Comments On Transformers Franchise At The 28th Annual Goldman Sachs*Communacopia Conference
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.