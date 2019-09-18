Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,446

Kapow Toys to Stock Unicron For UK and EU



Kapow Toys, a major retailer over in the UK, have announced via their Facebook page that they will be stocking HasLab Unicron for the UK/EU! Collectors across the pond will be able to place their pre-orders via Kapow’s site and said pre-orders WILL COUNT TOWARDS THE OVERALL CROWDFUNDING GOAL. Kapow Toys’s crowdfunding begins this week and ends October 6th. Pricing and further details are unavailable at this time.* Unicron comes with a display stand to support both robot and planet mode, an alternate chin, a Galvatron mini-figure that is to scale with Unicron, and has a slew of other unprecedented,



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.