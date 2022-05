Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,364

Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Road Hauler First Look



Continuing with the ongoing Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection news, we now have our first look at Road Hauler, a redeco of Earthrise Voyager Grapple with an alternate “screaming” face! As with the others, we hope to see an official reveal from Hasbro soon. Check it out and let us know your first impressions on the boards!



