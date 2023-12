GotBot Nexus Maximus Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 2,465

Top 10 Decepticons Who Should NEVER Lead

https://youtu.be/aoB2Rlxmj3A After doing the Autobots last week, this week we asked fans which Decepticon would be the worst leader. As with last week, the intention was to only focus on characters who had never ever led. Fans, however, interpreted the question in a couple creative ways. Here's the results!