Old Today, 03:25 PM
canprime
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 2,318
Action Figure "Garage Sale" Barrhaven (Ottawa) Sunday Oct. 29th
Hey all Ottawa collectors.


I have decided to do a "garage sale" of a bunch of my items. No I am not getting out of collecting, I'm just culling the herd as it were. I figure I will do it locally for one day and see what I can move.



PLEASE DON'T ASK FOR SPECIFIC PRICING ON ITEMS AS I AM STILL FINALIZING.



Sorry no early buyers, holds, deliveries, etc. etc. It is just the day of at 10am.



Prices will range from single digit (some stuff even below $5) up to the what I think is a fair price for less common items.



I have feedback here and on actionfigurenews.ca as well as my feedback under scifreak on Ebay. Though I haven't sold on Ebay is quite some time.


All I am going to be selling is Transformers, Marvel Legends, MOTU (Origins and Masterverse) and DC Multiverse. Nothing else. The majority of what I am selling is Transformers. Almost everything will be from the past 10 years or so with a few things from before that time. Sorry no vintage stuff.



See the pics for some of what I am selling. There will also be loose items in bins (not pictured) and more stuff than what is pictured (space permitting).



The sale will be on Sunday October 29th at 10am to Noon at my house. The location is Stoneleigh Street in Barrhaven. I will give out the specific house number closer to the date as I am not looking for people to drop by before the sale (you'd be surprised, I was one time).



The sale will go on RAIN OR SHINE!! It will just be a little more cramped if it rains since I only have a single car garage.
