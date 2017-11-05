Thanks to*Transformers Chile On Facebook
*we can report that*Transformers: The Last Knight Voyagers Wave 3 Were Found at Chilean Retail. Wave 3 Voyager Class Scorn and Nitro Zeus were spotted at Ripley mall in Parque Arauco for 23000 Chilean Pesos which is 39.4 US Dollars approximately. Mega 1-Step Turbo Changer Dragonstorm was also found at the same store for expensive 80000 Chilean Pesos which is about 126.08 US Dollars. Happy hunting for all Chilean fans. We hope this figure will show up at the rest of Latin America retail soon.
Transformers: The Last Knight Voyagers Wave 3 And Mega 1-Step Dragonstorm Found at Chilean Retail
