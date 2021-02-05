Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:21 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers: Beast Alliance Movie Production Call Listing Discovered


Production Weekly, world’s leading production call magazine has posted a brand new listing for*Transformers: Beast Alliance. For those who are unaware, a production call list is a type of classified advertisement where production companies such as Paramount Pictures openly invite crew members to participate in a selection process to work on future TV or Movie production. On this week’s magazine,*Production Weekly officially unveils*Transformers: Beast Alliance; which was rumored not too long ago. Additional details regarding the movie is within a paywall. You need to dish out a minimum of $75 to take a peek. However, owing to the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Beast Alliance Movie Production Call Listing Discovered appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
