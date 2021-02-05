Production Weekly, world’s leading production call magazine has posted a brand new listing for*Transformers: Beast Alliance. For those who are unaware, a production call list is a type of classified advertisement where production companies such as Paramount Pictures openly invite crew members to participate in a selection process to work on future TV or Movie production. On this week’s magazine,*Production Weekly officially unveils
*Transformers: Beast Alliance; which was rumored not too long ago
Additional details regarding the movie is within a paywall.
