Transformers: Beast Alliance Movie Production Call Listing Discovered

Production Weekly, world’s leading production call magazine has posted a brand new listing for*Transformers: Beast Alliance. For those who are unaware, a production call list is a type of classified advertisement where production companies such as Paramount Pictures openly invite crew members to participate in a selection process to work on future TV or Movie production. On this week’s magazine,*Production Weekly officially unveils *Transformers: Beast Alliance; which was rumored not too long ago . Additional details regarding the movie is within a paywall. You need to dish out a minimum of $75 to take a peek. However, owing to the » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: Beast Alliance Movie Production Call Listing Discovered appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM