TR Overlord & Trypticon available @ cmdstore.ca
Today, 06:54 PM
#
1
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,270
TR Overlord & Trypticon available @ cmdstore.ca
Check it out if interested:
http://www.cmdstore.ca/trgetire.html
Xtreme987
Today, 07:27 PM
#
2
GotBot
Armada
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 616
Re: TR Overlord & Trypticon available @ cmdstore.ca
I almost did this until I saw 44 bucks in shipping and 60 in taxes lol
GotBot
Today, 07:50 PM
#
3
predahank
Storing is hoarding
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,114
Re: TR Overlord & Trypticon available @ cmdstore.ca
so $335 after taxes?
thats double what fort max was when it was on sale
My sales thread
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=61965
My feedback
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60700
My mancave
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62609
predahank
Today, 08:03 PM
#
4
Medic
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Ontario
Posts: 78
Re: TR Overlord & Trypticon available @ cmdstore.ca
its cheaper at ages3+up
Medic
