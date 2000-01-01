Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page TR Overlord & Trypticon available @ cmdstore.ca
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:54 PM   #1
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,270
TR Overlord & Trypticon available @ cmdstore.ca
Check it out if interested:

http://www.cmdstore.ca/trgetire.html
Xtreme987 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:27 PM   #2
GotBot
Armada
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 616
Re: TR Overlord & Trypticon available @ cmdstore.ca
I almost did this until I saw 44 bucks in shipping and 60 in taxes lol
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:50 PM   #3
predahank
Storing is hoarding
predahank's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,114
Re: TR Overlord & Trypticon available @ cmdstore.ca
so $335 after taxes?
thats double what fort max was when it was on sale
predahank is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:03 PM   #4
Medic
Generation 1
Medic's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Ontario
Posts: 78
Re: TR Overlord & Trypticon available @ cmdstore.ca
its cheaper at ages3+up
Medic is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage TRANSFORMERS G1 1984 INSECTICONS Figure CHOP SHOP Trancheur
Transformers
Vintage TRANSFORMERS G1 1984 Decepticon warrior skywarp in box complete
Transformers
Transformers Megatron G1 Collection #6 Takara Storybook Box Takara version! MIB!
Transformers
Transformers Lot Prowl Smokescreen Streak Hoist Sideswipe Red Alert Sunstreaker
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:04 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.