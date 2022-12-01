First time posting here. I'm currently on a journey to collect every S1-S2 bot and figured this website would help speed up the process
Ideally, I would prefer MISB but if you have a slightly used without any missing accessories/broken pieces that works as well! Also would prefer local but shipping is OK.
Fanstoys:
Maverick
Goose
Sheridan
Dunerider
Roadking
Smokey
Bandit
Magnum
XTB
Virtus
Stack
Savant
Andras
Da Vinci
Please don't be afraid to reach out about any questions! Excited to join this community.