Old Today, 01:43 PM   #1
Haricot11
Join Date: Aug 2023
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1
Haricot11's Third Party Want List
First time posting here. I'm currently on a journey to collect every S1-S2 bot and figured this website would help speed up the process
Ideally, I would prefer MISB but if you have a slightly used without any missing accessories/broken pieces that works as well! Also would prefer local but shipping is OK.

Fanstoys:
Maverick
Goose
Sheridan
Dunerider
Roadking
Smokey
Bandit
Magnum

XTB
Virtus
Stack
Savant
Andras
Da Vinci

Please don't be afraid to reach out about any questions! Excited to join this community.
