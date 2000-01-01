Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:35 PM   #1
GotBot
Beasty
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 361
Titans Return Triggerhappy
Not since generations Warpath have I had a sense that a figure is absolutely everything right with a line. This guy is pretty much perfection in plastic, enough that I am really finding it hard to find a flaw with him.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PUXVw7_d4vQ
Today, 06:46 PM   #2
Yonoid
Beast Machine
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 467
Re: Titans Return Triggerhappy
Totally agree. I opened him up the other day and they did an amazing job with how he transforms.
Today, 06:54 PM   #3
GotBot
Beasty
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 361
Re: Titans Return Triggerhappy
I really think Hasbro could learn lessons from this guy and Generations Warpath, he was near perfect too back in the day.
