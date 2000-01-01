Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Flight stand for Siege Jetfire?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:50 PM   #1
cr3d1t
Generation 2
cr3d1t's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Laval
Posts: 167
Flight stand for Siege Jetfire?
Anybody got an idea of which flight stands would be sturdy enough to hold up Jetfire in jet mode? He's a pretty big boy. He's got a 5mm port at the bottom.
__________________
Sale Thread | Want Thread | Feedback Thread
Last edited by cr3d1t; Today at 10:03 PM.
cr3d1t is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations War For Cybertron Deluxe Lot of 5 Optimus Megatron
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations MMC R-10 Salvia Prominon (Solus Prime) no box
Transformers
Transformers Animated SAFEGUARD Complete JETFIRE JETSTORM
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:21 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.