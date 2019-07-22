|
Walmart Exclusive G1 Soundwave & Buzzaw and Cassettebots 2-packs Reissue Cases Found
And while the highly expected*Walmart Exclusive G1 Soundwave & Buzzaw and Cassettebots 2-pack reissues*(Ravage & Rumble and Frenzy & Laserbeak) have been surfacing as “in stock” via some brickseek searches, we haven’t seen them in Walmart stores yet… until now. 2005 Boards member*Slender102 shared photographic proof of his sighting of these reissues¡ cases at his local Walmart in the Chicago area. It’s time to dash to your local Walmart and try to find these toys in shelves. Happy hunting!
