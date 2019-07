Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,102

Walmart Exclusive G1 Soundwave & Buzzaw and Cassettebots 2-packs Reissue Cases Found



And while the highly expected*Walmart Exclusive G1 Soundwave & Buzzaw and Cassettebots 2-pack reissues*(Ravage & Rumble and Frenzy & Laserbeak) have been surfacing as “in stock” via some brickseek searches, we haven’t seen them in Walmart stores yet… until now. 2005 Boards member*Slender102 shared photographic proof of his sighting of these reissuesˇ cases at his local Walmart in the Chicago area. It’s time to dash to your local Walmart and try to find these toys in shelves. Happy hunting!



The post







More... And while the highly expected*Walmart Exclusive G1 Soundwave & Buzzaw and Cassettebots 2-pack reissues*(Ravage & Rumble and Frenzy & Laserbeak) have been surfacing as “in stock” via some brickseek searches, we haven’t seen them in Walmart stores yet… until now. 2005 Boards member*Slender102 shared photographic proof of his sighting of these reissuesˇ cases at his local Walmart in the Chicago area. It’s time to dash to your local Walmart and try to find these toys in shelves. Happy hunting!The post Walmart Exclusive G1 Soundwave & Buzzaw and Cassettebots 2-packs Reissue Cases Found In The US appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT

Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists

Shop Canada’s Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise

The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention – full details and tickets now online at



Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne, Jack Lawrence, Kei Zama and Livio Ramondelli.



TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book ArtistsShop Canada’s Largest Dealer Room for Transformers MerchandiseThe world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention – full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets Special guests includethe voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars,the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1,the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer, Transformers toy and franchise designer, plus Transformers comic book artistsandTFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online