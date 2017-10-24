Good news for fellow collectors in Germany. Via our very own TFW2005 member Nevermore, we can report that*The Last Knight: Mission To Cybertron Deluxes And RID Legion Twinferno Are Out At German Retail. TLK Mission*to Cybertron Deluxe Skullitron and Megatron, plus RID Legion Twinferno were spotted at the Toys”R”Us store in Duisburg-Meiderich. As an extra bonus, the re-release of**Legion Sideswipe was found at*Müller store in Hilden. Happy hunting for all German fans. Keep reporting your sightings all over the world at the 2005 Boards!
