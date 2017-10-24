Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page The Last Knight: Mission To Cybertron Deluxes And RID Legion Twinferno Out At German
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,072
The Last Knight: Mission To Cybertron Deluxes And RID Legion Twinferno Out At German


Good news for fellow collectors in Germany. Via our very own TFW2005 member Nevermore, we can report that*The Last Knight: Mission To Cybertron Deluxes And RID Legion Twinferno Are Out At German Retail. TLK Mission*to Cybertron Deluxe Skullitron and Megatron, plus RID Legion Twinferno were spotted at the Toys”R”Us store in Duisburg-Meiderich. As an extra bonus, the re-release of**Legion Sideswipe was found at*Müller store in Hilden. Happy hunting for all German fans. Keep reporting your sightings all over the world at the 2005 Boards!

The post The Last Knight: Mission To Cybertron Deluxes And RID Legion Twinferno Out At German Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takara Transformers Collection Reissue #1 Book Style "DW" G1 Meister Jazz MIB
Transformers
Transformers Costco Exclusive Metallic Battle Ops Leader Bumblebee
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:23 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.