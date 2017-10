Cardboard Bots Generation 1 Join Date: Feb 2017 Location: St. John's, NL Posts: 17

Roadcrane by Ocular Max stop motion review

https://youtu.be/VpYmSmIofWI



It was a convention exclusive redeco of their Girder/Grapple toy for TFCon Chicago 2016. He has a few tabling together correctly issues and may be a bit costly for many toy enthusiasts. He's the same colour as CW Devastator. And with good reason, he used to be a constructicon before he joined the autobots.