Old Today, 08:21 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,897
Transformers: The Last Knight Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet Official Images And


Hasbro Toy Shop has been updated with official images and details of Transformers: The Last Knight Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet. Details: "Autobots, we are here and we are waiting The epic words of Optimus Prime have inspired many to join the cause and fight for the freedom of all sentient beings. Now, you can issue an Autobot call to arms with the commanding power of the voice of Optimus Prime with this Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet. The First Edition helmet leads the charge as the debut collectible for Transformers: The Last Knight. Don the helmet, find the hero

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet Official Images And Details appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
