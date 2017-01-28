Hasbro Toy Shop has been updated
with official images and details of*Transformers: The Last Knight Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet. Details: “Autobots, we are here
and we are waiting
The epic words of Optimus Prime have inspired many to join the cause and fight for the freedom of all sentient beings. Now, you can issue an Autobot call to arms with the commanding power of the voice of Optimus Prime with this Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet. The First Edition helmet leads the charge as the debut collectible for Transformers: The Last Knight. Don the helmet, find the hero » Continue Reading.
