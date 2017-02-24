Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
The Chosen Prime Newsletter 2/24/17
Site sponsor The Chosen Prime have sent through their weekly newsletter. Check out a selection below and read on for the full letter! Greetings from The Chosen Prime! This week Takara MP-35 Grapple rolled into The Chosen Prime HQ, along with a partial stock of BadCube Grump and Slick. We expect the rest of the shipment to arrive next week. We are also anticipating the arrival of Fans Toys’ Grinder, DX9 War-in-Pocket Bumper and Quaker, and Takara Masterpiece MP-34 Cheetor next week. Let us know if there’s a particular figure you’re looking for that isn’t &#187; Continue Reading.

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
