Thanks to various retailers, Titans Return Titan Master Wave 4 is now online and ready for pre-orders. The wave is due out in sometime between March and July of 2017 and includes: 1 x TITAN MASTER NIGHTBEAT 1 x TITAN MASTER SKYTREAD 1 x TITAN MASTER REPUGNUS 1 x TITAN MASTER SHUFFLER You can check out our sponsors below to make sure you catch ’em all! ? Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store
