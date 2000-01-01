Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Studio Series Grimlock and Blackout available for pre-order Ages 3 & Up
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:06 AM   #1
neevnav
Beast Machine
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Ontario
Posts: 445
Studio Series Grimlock and Blackout available for pre-order Ages 3 & Up
Just ordered mine, bit of a premium over retail, but in this case I think it's worth it. Want to make sure I get these two into my collection.
__________________
neevnav is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
HUGE Transformers 2006 - Present Movie Figures Toys Lot Optimus Sentinel Prime
Transformers
Huge Transformers Lot Generations, WFC, RID, Animated, Predaking, Cyclonus, etc
Transformers
Five Transformer DX Micromaster Landcross Reissue, Two are Black Variants
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Optimus Prime MISB Sealed Hasbro Autobot Leader
Transformers
Transformers Energon Deluxe Decepticons-Starscream,Sharkticon,more!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:53 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.