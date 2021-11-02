Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventure Season 4 Official Trailer
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:41 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,392
Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventure Season 4 Official Trailer


The official Transformers YouTube account have just uploaded our first official trailer of*Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventure Season 4*for your viewing pleasure. The trailer shows part of the aftermath of the events of the last Cyberverse season. A new unthinkable menace is falling over Cybertron. As we knew, thanks to the new Cyberverse toys, the full Dinobot team will appear in this season and they will combine in Volcanicus, but there are more surprises on this trailer. We won’t spoil the fun, so watch the trailer after the break as well as some screencaps. Something BIG is coming on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventure Season 4 Official Trailer appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Dickey Beer the actor that portrayed Boba Fett in all the action scenes in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi at Star Wars Collectors Expo 2021 on November 7th.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:29 PM   #2
canprime
Animated
canprime's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,950
Re: Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventure Season 4 Official Trailer
So Trypticon is in it as well?! Cool.
canprime is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Autobot MIRAGE - 1985 Version, Complete + Unused Decals/Missiles
Transformers
Transformers Lot New
Transformers
Transformers Wfc Lot
Transformers
Transformers Weaponizers/Mini Bots
Transformers
Transformers Lot
Transformers
Lot of 10 Transformers G1 CHUG Classics Universe Generations Titans Return
Transformers
Transformers G1 Titans Return Leader Class Powermaster Optimus Prime MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:14 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.