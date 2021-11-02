Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventure Season 4 Official Trailer
The official Transformers YouTube account have just uploaded our first official trailer of*Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventure Season 4*for your viewing pleasure. The trailer shows part of the aftermath of the events of the last Cyberverse season. A new unthinkable menace is falling over Cybertron. As we knew, thanks to the new Cyberverse toys, the full Dinobot team will appear in this season and they will combine in Volcanicus, but there are more surprises on this trailer. We won’t spoil the fun, so watch the trailer after the break as well as some screencaps. Something BIG is coming on » Continue Reading.