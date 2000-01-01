Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:01 PM   #1
Pran
Generation 1
Join Date: Mar 2010
Location: Cornwall Ontario Canada
Posts: 21
Siege Springer
Is it just me, or is Springer just not a fun toy. The modes all look great, the colors are wonderful, and he is a great representation of the character. The issue I have is the transformation. I just can't seem to get each of the modes to line up without having to fuss with him. It feels like i'm trying to fight the toy, rather then enjoying the transformation. What do you guys think? Great toy, with bad transformation? Like i honestly couldn't see a child of 8+ have any luck transforming this toy.
