Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Bumblebee & Berserker Leaked
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,883
Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Bumblebee & Berserker Leaked


Busy day for leaks today, earlier we got our first look at Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade*including new packaging. Now, we get our first look at Deluxe Bumblebee and Deluxe “Berserker”.*Bumblebee being a remold/repaint of his 2014*Transformers: Age of Extinction Deluxe version. Surprisingly, Hasbro decided to use a less accurate mold for this variant, as seen previously, Bumblebee will go back to his original look, retiring his sleek AOE design. Also, earlier today when we get out first look at Deluxe Barricade. There was another figure in the far distance and too blurry to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Bumblebee & Berserker Leaked appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformer Thundercracker G1 **Pre-Rub
Transformers
Transformers Advanced AD31 Armor Knight Optimus Prime JP Ver NISB
Transformers
Transformers TransFormMission Menasor Wildrider TFM Havoc M-01 Disorder
Transformers
Transformers G1 Pretenders Monstructor / Birdbrain Connector Waist Torso
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetals 2 Megatron
Transformers
Transformers Hunt for the Decepticons Night Time Ratchet, loose and 100% comp.
Transformers
RARE 1980 TAKARA No.9 TRANSFORMERS HONDA CITY HYPER TURBO IN ORIGINAL BOX

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:39 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.