Transformers Earth Wars ? Countdown To Combination Event



Exciting news for Earth Wars players, as Space Ape have dropped by with their weekly update, this time bringing news of the additions of Optimus Maximus and Bruticus! This weekend’s event is sure to be a big one as alliances will have a shot at 4-star Maximus bots or Combaticons in preparation for the two new combiners. Luckily for some, members such as Shockwave and Rodimus won’t be required for combination as both Optimus Maximus and Bruticus are only comprised of their five main members. For more info on this weekend’s event and the two new colossi, check out the



