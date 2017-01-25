Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,883
Transformers Earth Wars ? Countdown To Combination Event


Exciting news for Earth Wars players, as Space Ape have dropped by with their weekly update, this time bringing news of the additions of Optimus Maximus and Bruticus! This weekend’s event is sure to be a big one as alliances will have a shot at 4-star Maximus bots or Combaticons in preparation for the two new combiners. Luckily for some, members such as Shockwave and Rodimus won’t be required for combination as both Optimus Maximus and Bruticus are only comprised of their five main members. For more info on this weekend’s event and the two new colossi, check out the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Earth Wars – Countdown To Combination Event appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
