we have our first images of the gray prototypes of their upcoming*Legends Scale Swindle & Blast Off. These are the first entries of Magic Square Toys Combaticons which also means Bruticus for the Legends scale market. We have a look at Swindle and Blast Off in robot and alt mode showing a detailed and solid sculpt. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the new images and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
