Super_Megatron
Magic Square Toys Legends Scale Swindle & Blast Off Gray Prototype Images


Via Magic Square Toys Weibo we have our first images of the gray prototypes of their upcoming*Legends Scale Swindle &#038; Blast Off. These are the first entries of Magic Square Toys Combaticons which also means Bruticus for the Legends scale market. We have a look at Swindle and Blast Off in robot and alt mode showing a detailed and solid sculpt. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates.

