More... Artist Ken Christiansen has been involved with the Transformers franchise for quite a long time. We have seen a lot of his work in Transformers product packaging and other media. Now, via his Facebook account , he has shared a very interesting initial concept art of new character Ectotron from the Transformers x Ghostbusters crossover. This the very first idea that came after the question “What if Ecto-1 turned into a transformer?”.*We can see a bulkier character design and different location of Ecto-1’s parts in the robot mode. A very nice start that then was refined in the final product. » Continue Reading. The post Ectotron Initial Concept Art By Ken Christiansen appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





