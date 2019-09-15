Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Ectotron Initial Concept Art By Ken Christiansen


Artist Ken Christiansen has been involved with the Transformers franchise for quite a long time. We have seen a lot of his work in Transformers product packaging and other media. Now, via his Facebook account, he has shared a very interesting initial concept art of new character Ectotron from the Transformers x Ghostbusters crossover. This the very first idea that came after the question “What if Ecto-1 turned into a transformer?”.*We can see a bulkier character design and different location of Ecto-1’s parts in the robot mode. A very nice start that then was refined in the final product. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Ectotron Initial Concept Art By Ken Christiansen appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
