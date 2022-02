Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,842

Iron Factory IF-EX52T Twin-Edged Blade Norimune Tsuki (Legends Scale AOE Drift) Color





Via Via Iron Factory Weibo account we have our first look a the color prototype of their IF-EX52T Twin-Edged Blade Norimune Tsuki (Legends Scale AOE Drift). This a very nice representation of Age Of Extinction Drift for the Legends scale. A very detailed figure in both robot and alt mode in such a small size.

