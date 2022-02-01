Via Iron Factory Weibo account
we have our first look a the color prototype of their*IF-EX52T Twin-Edged Blade Norimune Tsuki (Legends Scale AOE Drift). This a very nice representation of Age Of Extinction Drift for the Legends scale. A very detailed figure in both robot and alt mode in such a small size. See the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards! You can find pre-orders for this figure via our sponsors links below. Sponsors Links:*TFSource
,*Big Bad Toy Store
,*Robot Kingdom
,*