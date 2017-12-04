Via*Transformers Peru
*we can report that finally Robots In Disguise Team Comibiners Wave 2 Galvatronus Was Spotted At Peruvian Retail. The last RID Team Combiner which includes the Deluxe-scale Cyclonus who forms the torso, while the four Scout-sized Decepticons form the limbs: space-fighters Cyberwarp and Skyjack form the arms, while ground vehicles Treadshock and Riotgear form the legs. The 5-pack was found at Wong store in Santa Cruz, Lima for 159.90 Nuevos Soles which 49,17 US Dollars approximately.* As an extra bonus, there’s a re-stock of TLK Legion Wave 2 with Megatron and Crosshairs for 39.90 Nuevos » Continue Reading.
The post Robots In Disguise Team Comibiners Wave 2 Galvatronus Spotted At Peruvian Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...