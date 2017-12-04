Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Robots In Disguise Team Comibiners Wave 2 Galvatronus Spotted At Peruvian Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,315
Robots In Disguise Team Comibiners Wave 2 Galvatronus Spotted At Peruvian Retail


Via*Transformers Peru*we can report that finally Robots In Disguise Team Comibiners Wave 2 Galvatronus Was Spotted At Peruvian Retail. The last RID Team Combiner which includes the Deluxe-scale Cyclonus who forms the torso, while the four Scout-sized Decepticons form the limbs: space-fighters Cyberwarp and Skyjack form the arms, while ground vehicles Treadshock and Riotgear form the legs. The 5-pack was found at Wong store in Santa Cruz, Lima for 159.90 Nuevos Soles which 49,17 US Dollars approximately.* As an extra bonus, there’s a re-stock of TLK Legion Wave 2 with Megatron and Crosshairs for 39.90 Nuevos &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Robots In Disguise Team Comibiners Wave 2 Galvatronus Spotted At Peruvian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers LEADER CLASS OPTIMUS PRIME **NEW**
Transformers
Transformers The Last Knight Infernocus Brand New in Sealed Box Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers G1 Swoop almost complete!
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Supreme Class Devastator
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Devastator Constructicons 6 Pack MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:07 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.