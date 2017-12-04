Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,315
Simba Dickie To Showcase Bumblebee Movie Toys At Hong Kong Toys And Games Fair 2018


Simba Dickie got in touch to let Transformers fans know that the company will be showcasing their product range based on the upcoming Bumblebee Movie, at the Hong Kong Toys And Games Fair 2018. The company is most famous for manufacturing licensed die-cast and remote controlled toys for major franchises across the globe. Simba Dickie is one of the most reputed Transformers licence holders manufacturing products based on the license for many years. Recently, they produced toys for Transformers: The Last Knight and Transformers: Robots In Disguise. It's clear that they have acquired rights for Bumblebee: The Movie as well.

The post Simba Dickie To Showcase Bumblebee Movie Toys At Hong Kong Toys And Games Fair 2018 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
